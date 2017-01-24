ABC Grants Continued Certification to comScore for Online Ad Viewability

Recognised for Continued Commitment to Quality and Transparent Measurement Solutions in the UK Digital Advertising Market

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) today received certification from ABC (Audit Bureau of Circulations) for its desktop display viewability measurement in validated Campaign Essentials' (vCE®). The ABC Viewability certificate helps the industry to better understand viewability products and compare their capabilities. This enables agencies and advertisers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

"As one of the first viewability solutions certified by ABC, we are pleased to be recognised once again for our continued commitment to deliver measurement solutions that help build greater confidence in the market," said Martin Bromfield, VP Advertising at comScore. "Trust and transparency in measurement are critical for the entire ecosystem and this certificate highlights our commitment to help advertisers to make sure ads had a chance to make a real impact."

An ad that never had an opportunity to be seen by its target audience can't deliver its intended impact. Nor can an ad that was delivered in the wrong geography, next to questionable content or subject to invalid traffic. validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) is a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution that delivers real-time insights to improve the performance of advertising campaigns - for display, video and mobile devices.

Unlike existing single-point solutions, vCE provides an unduplicated accounting of impressions delivered across a variety of dimensions, such as ads delivered in-view, in the right geography, in a brand safe environment and absent of non-human and invalid traffic. It also evaluates the degree to which validated impressions reached the campaign target audience.

"We are delighted to verify comScore against the JICWEBS Viewability Principles. ABC's Viewability Certification delivers reassurance to buyers that the company has met robust, industry-agreed standards," said Simon Redlich, CEO at ABC. "It also shows a commitment to transparency that is essential for the continued growth of trust and confidence within the digital ad trading industry."

The company's online ad viewability measurement technology, certified for Display since 2014, joins the vCE® Content Verification suite and comScore Direct as ABC-accredited comScore offerings. You can view comScore's Third-Party Accreditation, Certification and Review Page to learn more about these accreditations: http://www.comscore.com/About-comScore/Third-Party-Review.

To learn more about comScore vCE, please visit http://www.comscore.com/Products/Advertising-Analytics/validated-Campaign-Essentials-2 or contact us.

About comScore

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leading cross-platform measurement company that precisely measures audiences, brands and consumer behaviour everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our unmatched data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behaviour at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 75 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com

About ABC

ABC delivers a stamp of trust for the media industry. We are owned and developed jointly by media owners, advertisers and agencies to set industry-agreed standards for media brand measurement across print, digital and events.

ABC is also a trusted verification provider. We audit media brand measurement data and the adoption of best practice and processes to industry-agreed standards.

Established in 1931, ABC was the first UK Joint Industry Currency (JIC) and is a founder member of the International Federation of ABCs.

www.abc.org.uk

