KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - AGM Statement

to receive the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2016;

to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;

to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

4. to re-elect Mrs Beatrice Hollond a Director of the Company;

5. to re-elect Mr Ian Armfield a Director of the Company;

6. to re-elect Mr William Kendall a Director of the Company;

7. to re-elect Mr Peter Readman a Director of the Company;

8. to re-elect Mr John Wood a Director of the Company;

9. to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor to the Company and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration;

10. to renew the Directors' authority to allot securities;

11. to renew the Directors' authority to allot securities for cash while disapplying pre-emption rights within parameters specified;

12. to renew the Directors' authority to purchase up to 14.99% of the Company's shares in the market within the parameters specified; and

13. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be no less than 14 clear days.

Resolutions 1 to 10 were passed on a show of hands, resolutions 11 to 13 were passed on a poll.