CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Alliance Pipeline's new Community Safety and Emergency Responder Funding initiatives provide funds to promote greater safety in the communities along its pipeline system. The two new community investment programs support community organizations and first responders in obtaining critical safety equipment, training and resources.

Reflecting the company's focus on safety, the Alliance Community Safety Initiative provides grants of up to $5,000 to non-profit organizations in communities along the Alliance system for safety related initiatives. Examples of how the grants may be used include first aid training for a local community group or rescue equipment for a local pool. Alliance wants applicants to get creative with how the company can help make the community safer.

The second new component, the Emergency Responder Funding Initiative, provides up to $5,000 (per organization) every three years toward equipment and other high-priority needs for emergency responders serving communities along the Alliance Pipeline. This initiative is designed to help emergency responder organizations obtain the safety equipment they need but don't have the resources for.

"We've chosen to focus our charitable efforts in a way that reinforces our commitment to safety," said Terrance Kutryk, Alliance's President and CEO. "This reflects Alliance's commitment to safe operations, local community safety and the safety of those living and working near our pipeline. We believe we can have a greater local impact by concentrating this funding on one important cause -- safety."

To mark the launch of the new program, Alliance recently awarded its first Emergency Responder grant to the Grand Coulee Fire Department in southern Saskatchewan. The funds will be put toward the purchase of "Jaws of Life" equipment.

"The Grand Coulee donation aligned with our desire to help organizations that demonstrate the greatest need, or the best ability to address an important community safety issue," said Rob Gray, Alliance Community Investment lead. "That's really the essence of the program. We want to support safety in ways that will benefit as many people as possible."

For more information on these initiatives, and to apply, visit www.alliancepipeline.com/communityinvestment.

About the Alliance Pipeline system:

The Alliance Pipeline system consists of an approximately 3,848-kilometer (2,391-mile) integrated Canadian and U.S. natural gas transmission pipeline system, delivering rich natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Williston Basin to the Chicago market hub. The United States portion of the system consists of approximately 1,557 kilometers (967 miles) of infrastructure including the 128-kilometer (80-mile) Tioga Lateral in North Dakota. The Alliance system delivers, on average, about 45.3 million standard cubic metres (or 1.6 billion standard cubic feet) of natural gas per day. More information about the company is available at www.alliancepipeline.com.

Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership ("Alliance Canada") owns the Canadian portion of the Alliance Pipeline system. Alliance Pipeline L.P. ("Alliance U.S.A.") owns the U.S. portion of the Alliance Pipeline system. Both Alliance Canada and Alliance U.S.A. are owned 50 percent each by affiliates of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX: ENF) and Veresen Inc. (TSX: VSN).

