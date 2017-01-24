In accordance with Nasdaq Copenhagen's "Rules for issuers of bonds," Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq") is providing the following financial calendar for 2017. Nasdaq expects to publish financial statement releases on the following dates:



-- January 31, 2017 (Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2016); -- April 26, 2017 (Results for the First Quarter of 2017); -- July 26, 2017 (Results for the Second Quarter of 2017); and -- October 25, 2017 (Results for the Third Quarter of 2017).



In addition, Nasdaq expects to hold its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders on May 10, 2017.