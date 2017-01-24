Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DEPFA ACS BANK / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority DEPFA ACS BANK: RE: Moody's withdraws the covered bond credit ratings of DEPFA ACS BANK 24-Jan-2017 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT* Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release RE: Moody's withdraws the covered bond credit ratings of DEPFA ACS BANK 24 January 2017 Issued on behalf of DEPFA ACS BANK (the 'Issuer') in respect of its asset covered securities ('ACS') listed on trading venues within the scope of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation'). The Market Abuse Regulation requires disclosure of inside information relating to the Issuer and its ACS. Further to the ad hoc notice of 17 January 2017, Moody's Investors Service Inc. has today announced the withdrawal of its public sector covered bond (ACS) credit ratings for DEPFA ACS BANK. Moody's Investors Service Inc. continues for the time being to provide the Issuer with long term and short term credit ratings. *Media Contact for the Issuer: * Rachel Martin Head of Communications Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 rachel.martin@depfa.com The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: DEPFA ACS BANK 1, Commons Street Dublin 1 Dublin Ireland Phone: +353 1 792 2222 Fax: +353 1 792 2211 E-mail: info@depfa.com Internet: www.depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 WKN: A0BCLA Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London Category Code: MSCM TIDM: - Sequence No.: 3784 End of Announcement EQS News Service 538827 24-Jan-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2017 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)