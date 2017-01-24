Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with the acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia.

Present in the Colombian market for almost 20 years, Oxymaster is specialized in home treatment and support for patients suffering from respiratory conditions (sleep apnea, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, chronic respiratory failure). Oxymaster has more than 240 employees and serves over 21,000 patients. The company generated revenues of approximately €9 million in 2016.

South America's third-largest economy, Colombia enjoys strong growth potential and has a robust healthcare system and social welfare coverage reaching more than 90% of the population. This acquisition, made via a majority equity stake, marks Air Liquide's entry into a new territory with high potential for its Healthcare activities. The Group will call on the existing teams to continue developing the company's business.

Air Liquide is already a major player in home healthcare in South America, notably in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

François Jackow, member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee, supervising the Healthcare activities, said: "Taking our Healthcare activities into Colombia allows us to develop our business in South America in a growing market that benefits from an advanced health system. The acquisition of Oxymaster, recognized for its know-how in treatment of respiratory diseases and the expertise of its teams, fits well with Air Liquide's strategy of developing its Home Healthcare activity."

Air Liquide Healthcare

supplies medical gases, home healthcare services, hygiene products, medical equipment and specialty ingredients. In 2015, it served over 7,500 hospitals and more than 1.3 million patients at home throughout the world. The Group's Healthcare business reached €2,800 million in revenues in 2015, with the support of 13,500 employees.

Air Liquide in Colombia

Air Liquide announced its entry into the industrial gases market in Colombia in 2016 to construct and operate a carbon dioxide unit and a cogeneration unit, producing steam and electricity simultaneously from natural gas and water, located approximately 40 kilometers north of Bogotá.

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 68,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients*. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long-term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenues amounted to €16.4 billion in 2015, and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. On 23 May 2016, Air Liquide completed its acquisition of Airgas, which had revenues amounting to $5.3 billion (around €4.8 billion) for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2016. Air Liquide is listed on the Paris Euronext stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40 and Dow Jones Euro Stoxx 50 indexes.

