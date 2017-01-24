Global Integrated Graphics Processing Unit Market to Grow 3.14%, 2016-2020 with AMD & Intel Leading the Way - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Integrated Graphics Processing Unit Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global integrated GPU market to grow at a CAGR of 3.14% during the period 2016-2020.



Global Integrated GPU Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

VR is an artificial environment that is created using software and hardware. The content is in 3D form, giving users a virtual experience. The 3D image is the simplest form of VR that can be explored on a PC by using a keyboard or mouse as a controller to move the image or zoom in or out. The more advanced technologies include wrap-around display screens, actual rooms that are augmented with wearable computers, and VR headsets that allow the users to feel the display images.



According to the report, the increasing adoption of integrated GPUs over discrete GPUs is one of the major trends witnessed in the global GPU market. Integrated GPUs are part of the processor and consume less space when compared to discrete GPU. Owing to the high popularity of ultrabooks and hybrid laptops, they might gain attention in the market. The individual consumers are looking for high memory graphics in their systems, which give scope for integrated GPU manufacturers.



Further, the report states that due to growing popularity of devices such as smartphones and tablets, there has been a decline in the demand for desktop PCs. The global smartphone market and the global tablet market are witnessing high demand for smartphones and tablets, respectively, leading to a decline in the shipments of laptops and desktops. As a result, the use of graphic processors is declining.

Key Vendors:



AMD

Intel

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r9xtgc/global_integrated

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716