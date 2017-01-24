Research and Markets - Global PPE Market in Construction Industry to Grow 7.80%, 2016-2020 with Honeywell, 3M & DuPont Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global PPE Market in Construction Industry 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global PPE market in the construction industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the period 2016-2020

Global PPE Market in Construction Industry 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One of latest trends in the market is use of mobile-based app for PPE management. Mobile-based apps can provide ease of managing workers and can monitor their safety at construction sites. Construction sites with hundreds of workers are not easy to manage and also leads to non-compliance but by using mobile applications this risk can be avoided. Employers can also calculate the number of equipment and choose specific PPE according to the work hazards. Many key vendors are offering such mobile applications, which will have a positive influence on the growth of PPE market in the construction industry.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is demand for fall protection. Fall protection in terms of safety harnesses, lanyards, belts and connectors, self-retracting lifelines, and guardrail systems are used in construction sites for employees to work safely. The scaffold is a structure used in construction to support workers to aid in maintenance, construction, and repair of buildings. These scaffolds are capable of supporting fall protection equipment with maximum strength to carry the load.



On-site injuries and accidents cause employers to pay penalties and compensation; therefore, they equip laborers with PPE, which can reduce the risks of work hazards. Increasing demand for fall protection is due to the increasing construction industries in Asia-pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. Asian countries are expected to increase their infrastructure expenditure by over 6% during 2016-2020. Also, construction in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow by over 7% annually during the period of 2016-2020.

Key vendors



Honeywell

3M

DuPont



Other prominent vendors



Ansell

Delta Plus

Eurosafe Solutions

Ergodyne

Lakeland Industries

MCR Safety

MSA Safety

Portwest

P&P Safety

Radians Safety

Wenaas



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



