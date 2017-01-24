Research and Markets - Global Automotive Ethernet Market 2017-2021: Market Growth at CAGR of 21.4% with Broadcom, Marvell, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors & Toshiba

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive Ethernet market to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive Ethernet market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from number of vehicle shipments equipped with Ethernet. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, modern day vehicles have an array of sensors installed in them. This has led to the development of more complex safety systems. All modules and systems are interconnected and communicate each other with the ECU. As a result, traditional wiring harnesses and connectors are unable to support the bandwidth requirements owing to high-speed data transmission.

One of the features of Ethernet, which makes it a strong contender to be used for backbone networks of vehicles is address-based messaging. In address-based messaging, every data packet is attached with a source and destination address. This is used by switches in an Ethernet network to send the data packets to the appropriate recipient in the network.

Further, the report states that the electronics content in vehicles has been growing exponentially over the years. A modern luxury car can harbor more than 100 microprocessors, executing more than 100 million lines of instructions, which are more than that of a fifth-generation fighter jet. Currently, the cost of electronics accounts for 45% of the cost of a premium vehicle.



Key Vendors:



Broadcom

Marvell

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Toshiba

Other Prominent Vendors:



Infineon Technologies

Realtek Semiconductor

TE Connectivity



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by geography



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



Part 14: Extras



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4qwrm/global_automotive

