Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG: Jens Bäuml, CFO, is leaving SANDPIPER in agreement with the company's Board of Directors effective March 31, 2017 2017-01-24 / 20:00 *Jens Bäuml, CFO, is leaving SANDPIPER in agreement with the company's Board of Directors effective March 31, 2017* St. Gallen / Switzerland, January 24, 2017: SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG [1] ("SANDPIPER", ISIN: CH0033050961, Ticker: SDP, www.sandpiper.ch), a leading company in Europe for cashless payment systems and services: Chief Financial Officer Jens Bäuml is leaving the company as of March 31, 2017and resigns as a member of the Board of Directors at the time. Jens Bäuml, who consulted SANDPIPER since the middle of 2014 and who acted as CFO from 2015 onwards, supported the company in becoming a leading solution provider for closed payment systems and big data provider. "We would like to thank Jens for the successful development of SANDPIPER. During Jens Bäuml's tenure, SANDPIPER's technology portfolio was diversified considerably and the company oriented its strategy toward the future markets it identified. Under his direction, the company has expanded its position, acquired IDpendant GmbH, increased our shareholding in InterCard to more than 50%, setup up SANDPIPER Aisa and placed two capital increases succesfully on the capital markets", explained Dr. Cornelius Boersch, President of SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG. Jens Bäuml will continue to provide consulting services to SANDPIPER. In the future, Alexander Schuemperli, CEO Technology, will be proposed as Delegate of the Board of Directors of SANDPIPER at the next general assembly. The strategy adopted will continue unchanged. *About SANDPIPER* SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG, www.sandpiper.ch [2], is a stock-listed technology holding based in St. Gallen, Switzerland. The company is focused on the consolidation of the fragmented payment landscape in Europe by pursuing a "buy & build" strategy in the area of digital cashless payments and access control. SANDPIPER is already today one of the largest providers of closed-loop payment systems in Europe. SANDPIPER solutions provide safe and intuitive payment technologies based on RFID/NFC and mobile applications for markets such as Retail, Education, Stadium, and Events. Volker Rofalski, Tel: +41-44-783 80 30; Fax: +41-44-783 80 40, Internet: www.sandpiper.ch [2] Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BLGBFVXSQB [3] Document title: SANDPIPER_Jens-Baeuml_EN_170124 End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG Poststrasse 17 9001 St. Gallen Switzerland Phone: +41 44 783 80 49 Fax: +41 44 783 80 40 E-mail: news@sandpiper.ch Internet: www.sandpiper.ch ISIN: CH0033050961 Valor: A0MYNQ Listed: BX Berne eXchange End of News EQS Group News Service 538821 2017-01-24 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4197fac821a3222bae7333388e5b54a7&application_id=538821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf57274b18066b31ff1adf52e57f9e8b&application_id=538821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6567e89d3e5d45d94493f3416373f348&application_id=538821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2017 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT)