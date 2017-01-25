DETROIT and SHANGHAI, China, 2017-01-25 02:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covisint Corporation (Nasdaq:COVS) today announced it has been recognized as a supplier of the year by SAIC General Motors for the second consecutive year during the Annual Suppliers' Conference and 2016 Suppliers' Awards Ceremony, held in Wuhan City, January 21, 2017.



SAIC General Motors recognizes suppliers who have made significant contributions to the company during the last year. In the spirit of the conference theme, Driving the Future Through Collaboration and Innovation, Covisint was once again the only IT vendor to receive an award.



"This recognition is validation of our continued commitment in partnering with SAIC General Motors," said Yan Zhang, General Manager of Asia Pacific Operations for Covisint. "We are again honored to receive the Supplier of the Year award from SAIC General Motors."



Covisint has been providing solutions to SAIC General Motors for over 11 years, which includes supply chain integration and connected vehicle/owner solutions.



About Covisint Corporation



Covisint is the connected company - we securely connect ecosystems of people, systems and things to enable new service offerings, optimize operations, develop new business models and ultimately enable the connected economy. Today, we support more than 2,000 organizations and connect to more than 212,000 business partners and customers worldwide. Learn more at www.covisint.com.



