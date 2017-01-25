As of January 26, 2017, the following instrument issued by will be delisted from STO Structured Products upon requests by the issuer. Last day of trading will be, today January 25, 2017.



Issuer: Swedbank AB ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007184965 ------------------------------------------------- Short Name: SWEB039B ------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: January 25, 2017 ------------------------------------------------- Term: Delisted from January 26, 2017 -------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.