SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

25.01.2017 / 09:25 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority) (i)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify) (iii):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation (iv):

Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): New York/ U.S.A.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (v): JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached (vi): 19 January 2017 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number

rights attached through both in of voting

% to shares financial (7.A + rights of (total of 7.A) instru- 7.B) issuer ments (vii) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.08% 0.00% 5.08% 45,361,112 was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached (viii):

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares Number of voting rights % of voting (ix) rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive Directive Directive Directive

2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) LU0307018795 2,306,047 5.08%

SUBTOTAL A 2,306,047 5.08%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/ 109/EC

Number of voting rights that may be Type of Expi- Exercise/ acquired if the % of voting rat- rights financial ion Conversion instrument is

exer- instru- date Period (xi) cised/ converted. ment (x)

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Exercise/ Type of Expirati- Conversion Physical or Number % of voting on of rights financi- date(x) Period(xi) cash voting al instru- settlement(xi- rights ment i)

SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s)holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. (xiii)

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (xiv):

% of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both

in- if if it equals or is struments if it it equals or is equals Name xv higher than the or is higher than higher than the the

notifiable notifiable threshold notifiable

threshold threshold See section 10

9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

10. Additional information (xvi):

This notification is made pursuant to the implementation of the Amended Transparency Directive and is not necessarily the result of a transaction.

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings (UK) Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

Done at London on 24 January 2017

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse L-2320 Luxembourg Großherzogtum Luxemburg Internet: www.safholland.com

538943 25.01.2017

ISIN LU0307018795 DE000A1HA979

