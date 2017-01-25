Acquisition creates one of the largest ServiceNow implementation teams in Europe focused on helping clients to drive value from the As-a-Service economy

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired solid servision, a Germany-based privately owned consulting and system integration company that is one of the largest independent ServiceNow® pure play companies in Europe. The acquisition further strengthens Accenture's position as a leader in the ServiceNow partner ecosystem, enhancing Accenture's technology capabilities and deep industry experience in cloud strategy, implementation, migration, integration and management.

"Our clients are eager to adopt As-a-Service operating models as they fuel their innovation through cloud," said Jack Sepple, senior managing director, Accenture Cloud and Accenture Operations group technology officer. "Accenture's Cloud First approach enables us to offer clients the latest capabilities for an easier and more efficient path to cloud adoption. This acquisition is the latest in a series of significant investments we've made in our cloud business to help our customers on their journey to cloud."

solid servision is now part of Accenture's global ServiceNow practice, adding approximately 100 professionals with more than 130 ServiceNow certifications to Accenture, creating a leading ServiceNow implementation team in Germany, and extending Accenture's cloud services leadership position in Europe and in the industry at large.

"The expertise of the solid servision staff and depth of their ServiceNow capabilities is a natural complement to Accenture's regional and global position," said Tobias Regenfuß, Managing Director Accenture Infrastructure Services Austria, Switzerland and Germany, "solid servision brings one of the largest dedicated and certified ServiceNow Consulting, Implementation and Testing workforce in Germany to Accenture as well as a leading ServiceNow Training Provider in Europe. We are excited to be welcoming solid servision's talented professionals to our cloud team and to begin working together for our clients."

solid servision, headquartered in Dresden, Germany, was founded in 2011 and quickly became one of the largest independent ServiceNow pure play companies in Europe, earning the highest customer score in 2016 among all service partners globally and is a Gold tier ServiceNow Services Partner.

"solid servision' focus has always been delivery of excellence by having the exceptional technical and consulting skills and broad experience needed to leverage the cloud with the most complex customer demands in IT and non-IT," said Dr. Tilo Steinmeier, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of solid servision. "Accenture's deep industry expertise, business acumen and end-to-end cloud offering makes it a leader in cloud services. Combining solid servision and Accenture capabilities will bring unparalleled quality and scale to our clients when implementing ServiceNow and solve their IT business challenges more rapidly."

The acquisition of solid servision is part of a strategic growth plan aimed at strengthening Accenture's position as a leading provider of ServiceNow services and cloud implementations globally. It follows the acquisition of Nashco, a leader in the Canadian ServiceNow market, in November 2016 and US-based Cloud Sherpas in 2015, which cemented Accenture's cloud services leadership globally.

"In the face of industry disruption, companies need to move faster to keep up, Accenture's acquisition of solid servision furthers their ability to lead that transformation with ServiceNow," said David Schneider, chief revenue officer, ServiceNow. "With ServiceNow, customers are replacing manual work patterns of the past with intelligent workflows of the future across IT, HR, Customer service and Security, to energize employees, increase service levels and deliver game changing economics. Accenture's partnership with ServiceNow helps deliver these outcomes."

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 394,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture is a leader in helping organizations move to the cloud to take advantage of a new era of service delivery and flexibility, where applications, infrastructure and business processes are brought together and delivered As-a-Service. Accenture's Cloud First agenda offers comprehensive, industry-focused cloud services including strategy, implementation, migration and managed services, and assets including the Accenture Cloud Platform that can drive broader transformational programs for clients. Accenture has worked on over 20,000 cloud computing projects for clients, including three-quarters of the Fortune Global 100, and has more than 33,000 professionals trained in cloud computing.

