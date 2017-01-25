sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Interventional Cardiology Market to Grow 7.15%, 2017-2021 with Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Cordis Medtronic & St. Jude Medical Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Interventional Cardiology Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global interventional cardiology market to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The introduction of new stents, such as biodegradable scaffolds, bioabsorbable polymers, and bifurcation stents, is projected to increase the utilization of stents in CADs. These stents have the potential to eliminate the negative issues of long-lasting polymer stents, which will prompt a significant shift in the treatment of conditions such as atherosclerosis, stenosis or fibrous disease.

The conception of bioabsorbable stents has created interest since the past 20 years and the latest advances with the stent dissolving from the treated site with improved lesion have resulted in better enhancement in the treatment with the help of imaging, such as magnetic resonance and computed tomography. Also, these stents have the potential of allowing the vessel growth that does not require surgical removal. The vast application area will encourage patients to undergo stent implantation surgery.

According to the report, there has been an increase in the incidence and prevalence of cardiac diseases, globally, with the sudden cardiac arrest being the leading cause of death among individuals aged above 40. The rise in vascular disorders has led to an increased sales of access devices in treating cardiac and peripheral disorders. According to CDC, every year, about 8.5 million people in the US aged above 60 suffer from PAD, which is a result of plaque formation in peripheral arteries (leg or pelvis).

Key vendors

  • Abbott Vascular
  • Boston Scientific
  • Cordis
  • Medtronic
  • St. Jude Medical

Other prominent vendors

  • Aachen Resonance
  • Acrostak
  • Alvimedica
  • AngioScore
  • Arthesys
  • Asahi Intecc
  • AtriCure
  • B. Braun
  • Biosensors International
  • Biotronik
  • BrosMed Medical
  • C.R. Bard
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Global coronary stents market

Part 08: Global interventional cardiology PTCA balloon catheter market

Part 09: Global interventional cardiology guide wires market

Part 10: Global interventional cardiology imaging systems markets

Part 11: Global LAA closure devices market

Part 12: Global atherectomy devices

Part 13: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 14: Geographical segmentation

Part 15: Market drivers

Part 16: Impact of drivers

Part 17: Market challenges

Part 18: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 19: Market trends

Part 20: Vendor landscape

Part 21: Key vendor analysis

Part 22: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jl2lmr/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


