Research and Markets - Global Interventional Cardiology Market to Grow 7.15%, 2017-2021 with Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Cordis Medtronic & St. Jude Medical Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Interventional Cardiology Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global interventional cardiology market to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the period 2017-2021.



The introduction of new stents, such as biodegradable scaffolds, bioabsorbable polymers, and bifurcation stents, is projected to increase the utilization of stents in CADs. These stents have the potential to eliminate the negative issues of long-lasting polymer stents, which will prompt a significant shift in the treatment of conditions such as atherosclerosis, stenosis or fibrous disease.

The conception of bioabsorbable stents has created interest since the past 20 years and the latest advances with the stent dissolving from the treated site with improved lesion have resulted in better enhancement in the treatment with the help of imaging, such as magnetic resonance and computed tomography. Also, these stents have the potential of allowing the vessel growth that does not require surgical removal. The vast application area will encourage patients to undergo stent implantation surgery.



According to the report, there has been an increase in the incidence and prevalence of cardiac diseases, globally, with the sudden cardiac arrest being the leading cause of death among individuals aged above 40. The rise in vascular disorders has led to an increased sales of access devices in treating cardiac and peripheral disorders. According to CDC, every year, about 8.5 million people in the US aged above 60 suffer from PAD, which is a result of plaque formation in peripheral arteries (leg or pelvis).



Key vendors



Abbott Vascular

Boston Scientific

Cordis

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical



Other prominent vendors



Aachen Resonance

Acrostak

Alvimedica

AngioScore

Arthesys

Asahi Intecc

AtriCure

B. Braun

Biosensors International

Biotronik

BrosMed Medical

C.R. Bard

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Global coronary stents market



Part 08: Global interventional cardiology PTCA balloon catheter market



Part 09: Global interventional cardiology guide wires market



Part 10: Global interventional cardiology imaging systems markets



Part 11: Global LAA closure devices market



Part 12: Global atherectomy devices



Part 13: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 14: Geographical segmentation



Part 15: Market drivers



Part 16: Impact of drivers



Part 17: Market challenges



Part 18: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 19: Market trends



Part 20: Vendor landscape



Part 21: Key vendor analysis



Part 22: Appendix



