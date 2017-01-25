Research and Markets - Global Polyphthalamide Market Growth at a CAGR of 7.38%, 2017-2021 With Arkema, BASF, DuPont, Evonik Industries & Solvay Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global PPA market to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Global PPA Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

High-performance polyamides are increasingly used in automobile applications due to their excellent balance of oil resistance, mechanical strength, thermal stability, toughness, and lightweight properties. The demand for high-performance polyamides is increasing because OEMs are continuously working to reduce the weight and the number of automobile components to meet the regulations as per the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards given by the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the report, APAC is the largest and fastest growing market for PPA products worldwide. The rapid growth in industrialization and development in China, India, and Japan is the key demand driver for the PPA products in this region. APAC has progressed from macroeconomic policies, which include efforts to accelerate revenues in commodity-exporting countries.

Further, the report states that the fluctuating price of raw materials used for the manufacture of PPA is a major challenge for the global PPA market. The prices of raw materials such as polymers, resins, additives, and related solvents have been fluctuating. The binders and solvents and resins are petroleum derivatives. Thus, the prices of these materials vary in tandem with the natural gas and crude oil prices.

Key vendors

Arkema

BASF

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Other prominent vendors

AKRO-PLASTICS

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING

Eurotec Mühendislik Plastikleri San. ve Tic. A.S.

ProPolymers

SABIC

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Market segmentation by geography

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

