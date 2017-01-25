IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, announces its California distributors have sold out of Cannabis Science's recently released CBIS Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) in an initial test market run in the State of California. Cannabis Science is excited to report it has increased production of the inhalers to meet this new consumer demand.

Cannabis Science's CEO, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, stated, "We did not expect demand for our Inhaler to increase so rapidly. While it was not a particularly large initial test batch, there were certainly enough indicators in the pilot program that point to a great success considering the application and target market. Consequently, we have substantially increased production with our current manufacturer and are identifying and implementing key manufacturing and distribution expansions to ensure we meet the growing demand for the CBIS MDI Inhaler."

As previously noted, the California market is stated to be the most populous state in the US and has the world's sixth-largest economy with a gross domestic product of about $2.5 trillion. The potential revenue stream for Cannabis Science should increase dramatically with the additions to the legal Cannabis market sectors. The city of Los Angeles surrounds West Hollywood, and the neighboring districts include Hollywood, Sunset Strip, Beverly Center, and Wilshire, some of the largest demographic addressable markets in the Los Angeles area, which explains the high demand for CBIS products.

The Company is also exploring additional observational studies using the CBIS MDI's potential to alleviate breathing problems and pain associated with lung cancer and other target ailments. Given the demand for our inhaler, "Cannabis Science has evaluated the potential for a Dry-powder Inhaler (DPI) as a long-term therapy of these diseases and we've decided to go forward with the development of this medication for our customers. A DPI is a device that delivers medication to the lungs in the form of a dry powder. DPI's are commonly used to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and COPD. With the development of a CBIS DPI, we will continue to strive to meet the growing needs of our consumers by offering more choices using the strength of cannabinoids for critical ailment treatments," stated Dr. Allen Herman, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Cannabis Science Inc.

The CBIS MDI device can offer the ingestion of the medication in a finer particle mist than the Nebulizer version which can be quickly absorbed by the Lungs and spread into the Blood Stream for quicker response time. Rescue Inhalers cannot replace Nebulizer Medications but the portability of these devices gives the Asthma/COPD sufferer freedom to be out enjoying life knowing their medication is at hand if needed.

How Cannabinoids may help Asthma/COPD:

Cannabinoids relieve inflammation Cannabinoids are anti-microbial

Cannabinoids support / modulate the immune system and its response to infection and disease

Cannabinoids are expectorants

Cannabinoids are analgesic (pain relief)

Cannabinoid medicine has little to no side effects

Look for these New CBIS Formulations in Production:

The CBIS Suppository is used for pain relief and relaxation. This product has moderate dosing, increased bioavailability, a low psychoactive effect, and offers a broad spectrum of medical effects due to its ratio of Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Product ingredients include organic cocoa butter and organic coconut oil infused with the flowers of two different CBD varieties.

Cannabis Science's Wholesome Honey Oil is used for improved sleep, cough, cold and flu relief, pain relief, anxiety and stress relief, reduction of ulcers and other gastrointestinal disorders, and as an antibacterial. This product's ingredients include raw, organic honey infused with full extract cannabis oil.

Cannabis Science Enhanced Healing Balm incorporates a special skin regenerating formula and is used as an anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial. This product is also used for topical pain relief and discomfort associated with menstrual cramps, arthritis, major aches, pain, dry skin, tension headaches, and more. Our Healing Balm is available in THC, CBD, or Hempseed varieties.

