Research and Markets - Global Circuit Protection Market - By Product & End User - Expected to Grow 7.1% by 2021, With ABB, Eaton, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric & Alstom Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Circuit Protection Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global circuit protection market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Circuit Protection Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in market is continued expansion of construction industry. The continued expansion of the construction industry propels the demand for electricity in both residential and commercial spaces and indirectly supports the demand for circuit protection devices. The regulations in building construction mandate the installation of reliable and safe power management solutions. The power distribution infrastructure in both the residential and commercial construction segments requires the use of circuit protection devices to protect the network from electrical failures.
Further, the report states that one challenge in market is increasing gray market trading. The gray market trading is the process of unlawfully importing original products from counties having lower prices to countries that have a much higher price for the same product. Therefore, these traders are able to generate high profit margins by selling the products at a much lower cost as compared to the retail price. Additionally, at times authorized manufacturers overproduce goods without the knowledge of brand owners. These products are sold as genuine products, without offering any profit to the manufacturers. The violation of the contract by dealers and manufacturers results in price dumping and losses for the brand owner. The circuit protection market is witnessing a rise in gray market trading.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Eaton
- Siemens
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Alstom
Other prominent vendors
- Automation Systems Interconnect
- AVX
- Bel Fuse
- Bentek
- Bourns
- Communications Electrical Equipment & Supply (CELEASCO)
- E-T-A
- G&W Electric
- General Electric
- Hitachi
- Legrand
- Littelfuse
- Mersen
- Pennsylvania Breaker
- Powell Industries
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric
- SIBA
- TE Connectivity
- Toshiba
