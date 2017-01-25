Research and Markets - Global Circuit Protection Market - By Product & End User - Expected to Grow 7.1% by 2021, With ABB, Eaton, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric & Alstom Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Circuit Protection Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global circuit protection market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Circuit Protection Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is continued expansion of construction industry. The continued expansion of the construction industry propels the demand for electricity in both residential and commercial spaces and indirectly supports the demand for circuit protection devices. The regulations in building construction mandate the installation of reliable and safe power management solutions. The power distribution infrastructure in both the residential and commercial construction segments requires the use of circuit protection devices to protect the network from electrical failures.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is increasing gray market trading. The gray market trading is the process of unlawfully importing original products from counties having lower prices to countries that have a much higher price for the same product. Therefore, these traders are able to generate high profit margins by selling the products at a much lower cost as compared to the retail price. Additionally, at times authorized manufacturers overproduce goods without the knowledge of brand owners. These products are sold as genuine products, without offering any profit to the manufacturers. The violation of the contract by dealers and manufacturers results in price dumping and losses for the brand owner. The circuit protection market is witnessing a rise in gray market trading.

Key vendors

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Alstom

Other prominent vendors

Automation Systems Interconnect

AVX

Bel Fuse

Bentek

Bourns

Communications Electrical Equipment & Supply (CELEASCO)

E-T-A

G&W Electric

General Electric

Hitachi

Legrand

Littelfuse

Mersen

Pennsylvania Breaker

Powell Industries

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

SIBA

TE Connectivity

Toshiba

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qfzd8t/global_circuit

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716