Haier International Smart Education launces HiClass - Next Generation Class solution & products at BETT 2017 in London

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier International Smart Education, a leading innovator and forerunner in the global education market, launches the HiClass - Next Generation Class solution & strategic products at British Educational Training and Technology Show (BETT) 2017 in ExCel, London during Jan 25th-28th at booth number C394.

Haier International Smart Education announces that the HiClass - Next Generation Class solution is now formally launched in global market. The solution includes Flipped Class (Interactive Class, Lecture Capture Class, Micro Class, MOOC), Immersion Class (VR/AR) and STEAM Class.

Meanwhile, the company has launched four strategic products, including HiBoard-Super Blackboard, HiBook-CMPC, HiBook-Chromebook and HiPen-Smart Pen, which are the key part of whole solution with core of 'Hardware, Software, Content', together with the comprehensive educational cloud platform and multi-language contents for international, individual teaching.

During this ceremony, Haier International Smart Education invites global partnership to found the Global Education Ecosystem and co-create in the education market.

At the end, the host invites on-site guests from global partnerships to sign on the super blackboard and start the ecosystem founding ceremony.

Strategic Product Introduction

HiBoard-Super Blackboard, allows flexible writing using chalk, water-pen, e-pen and finger, is integrated with Nano-surface Tempered Glass, HD Touch Screen, High-performance OPS and Interactive Teaching Software with simple operation and rich function.

HiBook-ClassMate Personal Computer (CMPC) series that designed for energetic teenagers with 10ml water proof keyboard, ingress protection and 70 centimeters drop resistance features.

HiBook-Chromebook enriches learning experience in diverse teaching scenarios, Chrome OS system empowered with open source, supports google store based APP and software synchronization and updates.

HiPen-Smart Pen is designed for 'Intelligent handwriting', without change in writing habits, the contents can be easily shared via USB or wireless.

About Haier International Smart Education

Haier International Smart Education has developed educational computers and software for K12 and high education for educational retail market, and meanwhile won national education project bids, covering more than 30 countries, 70 educational projects with more than 5 million users in global market.

Cooperating with best educational companies including Microsoft, Intel, Google, Inspur, the company has reached strategic partnerships in field of educational information technology transformation to build an education eco-system aimed for interaction, innovation and sharing.