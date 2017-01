Phoenix Solar has been awarded a contract to build four commercial PV rooftop systems on behalf of the Philippines' real estate company Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC). According to information giving in the company's press release from Wednesday, its Manila based subsidiary, Phoenix Solar Philippines, is in charge of design, procurement, and construction of the four PV projects, totalling over 3 MW.

All four systems will be installed on RLC owned shopping ...

