Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry improves client focus by reinforcing its Industry business

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 26th January 2017 at 10:00am EET

Pöyry improves client focus by reinforcing its Industry business

Pöyry is improving its client focus by reinforcing its interface towards Industry sector clients with a unified client account approach. This will strengthen our partnership with clients and enable closer cooperation.

As part of its improved client focus, Pöyry will concentrate its globally-focused competences and process know-how in Pulp, Paper & Board, Chemicals & Biorefining and Mining & Metals in one global Industry organisation. This will enable us to develop smart solutions and new innovations in connected teams, addressing global megatrends such as bioeconomy, efficiency and digitalisation.

Pöyry is reinforcing its project implementation approach and global delivery model in project management, health and safety, engineering and construction management by bringing together its industry-related operations in Brazil, Finland and Germany into the Industry Business Group. This will result in higher capacity and improved project excellence. These activities will be led by Kai Vikman, who is joining Pöyry as Chief Operating Officer of the Industry Business Group, reporting to Nicholas Oksanen, President, Industry Business Group.

"The changes we are making today will result in a better client experience," says Martin Ã Porta, President & CEO, Pöyry PLC. "By consolidating our project implementation expertise and competence into one, larger and stronger Industry Business Group, we will increase our overall organisational efficiency and build engineering scale. We will increase capacity and capability to deliver global projects, which will make it even easier to serve our industry clients and 'go where our clients go' - wherever they are in the world."

"By bringing our talented industry experts closer together, we will enable project excellence and ensure that our clients have better access to solutions that are based on the global technological innovation and know-how in connected teams. This is further reinforcing our position as the world leader in consulting and engineering in Industry," says Nicholas Oksanen, President, Industry Business Group.

Pöyry's industry-related operations in Region North America, Sweden and Norway will continue to focus on serving clients in their respective local domestic markets, working closely with the Industry Business Group. The transferring units in Brazil, Finland and Germany will deliver projects based globally and locally. Following the changes, the Industry Business Group will increase in size from a headcount of around 500 people to approximately 1600 people.

Pöyry's financial reporting will continue to be based on the following four reporting segments: Management Consulting Business Group; Industry Business Group; Energy Business Group; and Regional Operations. Restated figures will be published before the 4 August 2017 publication of the half year financial report January - June 2017.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Martin Ã Porta, President & CEO

Pöyry

Tel. +41 44 355 5525

Nicholas Oksanen, President, Industry Business Group

Pöyry

Tel: +358 10 33 22294

Did you know? Pöyry's experts help to deliver over 10,000 successful projects every year, and have made a significant contribution to 90% of the world's largest pulp mills. Additionally, the mills designed by Pöyry are the most energy and water efficient in the world. www.poyry.com/sectors/industry/pulp-paper (http://www.poyry.com/sectors/industry/pulp-paper)

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services, underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

