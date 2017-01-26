Conference Call for Investors, Stock Market Analysts and Media - Release of AAK's Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter and Year-end Report 2016

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In connection with the release of AAK's Interim report for the fourth quarter and Year-end report 2016, we invite you to a Press & Analyst telephone conference, to be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CET. The conference will be chaired by Arne Frank, President and CEO, AAK Group.

How to register in advance:

If you wish to attend the conference, we kindly ask you to click on the link for registration under the Investor tab at our website, www.aak.com. Please fill out your details, including from which country you will call. Each participant will then be allocated the conference call number, a participant user pin, the conference pin and instructions on how to join the conference call. For security reasons, please do not pass on your conference details for others to use. All participants must register individually to join the call.

To participate in the conference call, you must dial the conference number provided in the confirmation no later than 12:55 p.m. CET on February 3, 2017. The presentation material will be available under the Investor tab at our website, www.aak.com.

The Interim report for the fourth quarter and Year-end report 2016 will be released on February 3, 2017 at 07:50 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:



Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46708 95 22 21

E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com



This information was submitted for publication at 09:50 a.m. CET on January 26, 2017.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in oils & fats within food applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Infant Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 2,800 employees.

We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

CONTACT:

