Orange Files a Patent Infringement Claim Against Cub Elecparts Inc.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- To protect the company's rights and intellectual property, Orange Electronic Co., Ltd. (4554) ("Orange") has filed a complaint with the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court, accusing that Cub Elecparts Inc. (2231) ("Cub") infringed on Orange's "Tire pressure detecting apparatus and tire pressure detector identification copying method for the same ("ID Copy") invention patent,and is therefore requesting that the Court conduct an evidence-preservation procedure against Cub.

The Court approved the request and conducted the evidence-preservation procedure last Thursday (Jan. 19), collecting a large amount of evidence and keeping it at the Court. Following a long-term investigation, Orange believes that the TPM-related products manufactured and sold by Cub, such as Sensor AID and Uni-sensor, infringed on Orange's invention patent and TPMS technologies in connection with the ID Copy intellectual property rights. To protect Orange and its shareholders' rights, Orange has recently requested that the Taiwan Intellectual Property grant an evidence-preservation procedure, which the Court has agreed toand carried out.

Since its establishment, Orange has focused on TPMS research, development, and manufacturing. Orange isthe technology pioneer in the domestic TPMS industry, the leading player in Taiwan and North America's AM markets, and has successfully entered Taiwan and China's OEM automobile supply chains. Furthermore, due to its focus on the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of single TPMS products, it has obtained impressive research and development results as well as technology know-how.

Lastly, due to the competitive market saturated by large international players, Orange highly respects and understands the importance of patent and intellectual property rights.Orangehas already obtained 57 invention patents from various countries such as Taiwan, the United States, the EU, Japan, and China. The invention patent in question is TPMS's ID copy technology, whichis the key technology that contributes to Orange's great success in the North American market. This ID Copy patent has revolutionized the traditional TPMS's complicated and prolonged programming process. Not only does it overcome the tire installation- and programming-related issues, it also greatly simplifies the installation procedure to save the tire industry precious time and labor cost. As a result, since 2010 ithas beenthe first replacement part manufacturer recommended by the Tire Industry Association in Asia in its Supplier Guide, and has been included ever since.

In addition to investing large resources in TPMS research and development and testing to establish its patent portfolio and to strengthen its competitive advantages, Orange also places tremendous focus and respect in its competitors' intellectual property rights. Orange institutes specific divisions to monitor and analyze industry-related patent developments to ensure that Orange's product development will not infringe upon other party's patents. Therefore, in the history of developing Universal TPMS, Orange will not distribute products until both internal and external experts have provided analysis and followed the issuance of related patents in applicable countries such as the United States, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. As a result, Orange is the only Taiwanese TPMS manufacturer that has obtained the parameter setting method of tire monitor patent in the United States.

In regards to this matter, Orange has filed a patent infringement claim against Cub to demand damages compensation, injunction against the distribution of the infringing products, and other injunction against patent infringement, to ensure Orange's rights are protected.