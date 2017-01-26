DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares



26 January 2017

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Transaction in own shares

DMGT announces that on 26 January 2017 it transferred 1,199,759 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of treasury at a price of £7.00 per share to match obligations to provide shares to option holders of its Genscape subsidiary as a result of exercising their options under its stock option plan. The share price was based on the volume weighted average for 26 January 2017 which was £7.00.

Simultaneous with the transfer out of treasury of these shares, DMGT has acquired from Numis Securities Limited 1,199,759 A Shares at a price of £7.00. The shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Following these transfers the total number of A Shares held in treasury is 5,000,000 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 337,204,470.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Fran Sallas, DMGT Deputy Company Secretary: 020 3615 2904

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street,

London, W8 5TT

http://www.dmgt.com/

Registered in England and Wales No. 184594