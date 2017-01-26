SAN MARCOS, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 attendees aren't the only people getting a taste of the world's most mind-bending technology this year. Thanks to homebuilder Brookfield Residential, San Diego County home shoppers can walk through new homes before they are built. Between February 1 and May 1, the builder will offer virtual reality (VR) tours of its new San Marcos community, Rancho Tesoro. The tours will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets located at 5620 Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad.

"When you think of the home buying process, VR is unfamiliar territory for most builders and home buyers," says Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "We're excited to do something different. By harnessing the power of VR, we'll be able to provide customers with a truly immersive experience that will put them in the driver's seat."

The innovative technology will allow home shoppers to "walk" through new floor plan designs and experience 365-degree environments. Users will also be able to preview finish selections like flooring and cabinets, and view furniture layouts.

"We hope to build excitement about Rancho Tesoro and save prospective residents time by letting them preview features in advance," adds Meserve.

This isn't the only tech-forward project for the builder. Starting in spring 2017, Brookfield Residential will demonstrate Apple HomeKit in selected model homes in San Bernardino and Orange counties.

Construction is currently underway at Rancho Tesoro, with a model grand opening planned for late spring. The community by Brookfield Residential and builder partner California West Communities will showcase four neighborhoods: Terracina, Vientos, Westerly and Candela, three of which will be set behind vehicular gates. The 346 detached homes ranging in size from approximately 2,211 to 3,565 square feet will include private yards, four to five bedrooms, and two- to three-car garages.

The nature-oriented master planned community will span more than 250 acres and will offer three private parks, open space and a trail system with direct access to Discovery Lake's catch-and-release fishing, playgrounds, picnicking and more. The community will also offer The Cabana, a private resort-style recreation area for Rancho Tesoro residents. Another highlight of community life will be access to the high-performing schools within the San Marcos School District, as well as nearby Cal State University San Marcos.

Rancho Tesoro is located near Twin Oaks Valley Road and Village Drive in San Marcos, just south of State Route 78 and a hop away from coastal Carlsbad.

To join the Rancho Tesoro interest list and learn about VR tours in North County San Diego, please visit LiveRanchoTesoro.com.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego), a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit www.BrookfieldSoCal.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

