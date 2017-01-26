LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - UCLA Extension announced today that Mayor Eric Garcetti will be the keynote speaker at its Land Use Law & Planning Conference, largely regarded as the preeminent land use conference in the West. This one-day interdisciplinary program, to be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Downtown L.A., features a variety of experts who will discuss and share recent updates on core state and federal case law and legislation, land use law and planning issues. This will be Mayor Garcetti's first time attending the conference.

"Good planning is about more than shaping development -- it's about our dreams, and how we envision the communities of tomorrow," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Building a more livable Los Angeles means working together to make sure our laws and policies serve everyone who has a stake in that future. UCLA Extension's Land Use Law and Planning Conference is a fantastic place for dialogue, and I look forward to being part of the conversation."

A leading source of information on California land use legislation, case law and development, the conference offers a unique cross-disciplinary approach that explores the full range of perspectives drawn from the land use planning, legal, development and environmental communities, demonstrating how these factors influence the day-to-day work of attorneys, planners, public officials, consultants, developers, real estate professionals, and others involved in land use and environmental issues in California.

This year's dynamic panels topics include:

CEQA 2016: Few Surprises, But Some Welcome Clarity

Is Regionalism Inescapable? Did Greenhouse Gases Kill Local Control?

Planning, Zoning, and Development Law Update

The Recalibrated General Plan: If it Were a Car, Would it Be a Tesla... or an Edsel?

Quick Hits: Updates on a variety of topics including

-- SB 1190 California Coastal Commission: Ex Parte Communications

-- GHG and Climate Change -- State, Federal and International

-- Affordable Housing

-- Storm Water and State Mandate Reimbursements

-- New Section 404 Clean Water Act Nationwide Permits

-- Update on the State Wetland and Riparian Area Protection Policy

The conference is hosted by the UCLA Extension Public Policy Program, and is approved for 7 hours of CM (AICP) credit and 7 hours MCLE (State Bar of California) credit.

For more information or to obtain a complete agenda which details topics and speakers visit UCLA Extension Public Policy Program or call 310-825-7093.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/26/11G128589/Images/9347606464_d3eb929a74-beaece36f070a3aa86991e4825ff7a4b.jpg

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Felischa Marye

Sensis

773.203.9371, ext. 750

fmarye@sensisagency.com