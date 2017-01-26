Eltel's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Operative EBITA Below Previous Guidance

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with Eltel's third quarter 2016 reporting, the company estimated that the Group's operative EBITA would be in the range of EUR 27-32 million for the full-year 2016 and EUR 10-15 million for the fourth quarter. Eltel now expects the Group's full-year 2016 operative EBITA to be in the range EUR 17-22 million and EUR 0-6 million in the fourth quarter 2016. The reasons for the deviation are that further write downs and provisions are required in Eltel's project business in the power transmission and rail and road business.

In the fourth quarter, Eltel conducted an operational review of its project business with the aim to reduce the risk level of Eltel's project portfolio. As communicated in December in connection with this review, Eltel decided to implement certain immediate actions, such as strengthening of project governance and processes, and to establish a Group Project function headed by a new Project Director. Controls and processes enforced by the project function has now revealed that current risks in certain projects in the power transmission and rail and road business are significantly understated.

In the revised guidance, there are already validated write downs and provisions included affecting the fourth quarter 2016 operative EBITA which are related to the two African electrification projects in the power transmission business and the two rail projects in Norway. The production of the two rail projects in Norway were completed in 2016 however at higher cost than earlier provided for. These projects are now in the settlement phase. The electrification projects in Africa are still in production and are expected to be completed during 2017.

In addition, above mentioned identified understated risks require further investigation into selected projects. Work performed by the Group Project function also indicates the use of overly optimistic revenue recognition in certain projects in the power transmission business in Africa. Due to this and effective immediately, a team lead by external auditors has been appointed with the objective of performing a comprehensive investigation to verify and quantify risks and costs in selected ongoing projects in power transmission mainly in Africa. This investigation is expected to be completed within a few weeks.

Håkan Kirstein, CEO of Eltel, comments: "I am very concerned about the fact that risk levels in certain projects in our project business once again have been found higher than anticipated. This is clearly very serious and we have therefor now initiated the audit to fully clarify the situation as soon as possible. At the same time, I would like to stress that Eltel's underlying core business, forming more than two thirds of our business, is developing according to plan."

In December 2016, Eltel signed an amendment agreement of its existing financing agreement with its banks on temporary resetting of the leverage covenant covering the time period from the fourth quarter 2016 until the end of 2017. Due to the uncertainty of the outcome of the operative EBITA there is a risk that Eltel will not meet the temporarily reset leverage covenant for the fourth quarter. Eltel has informed its banks about this situation.

Further information will be provided in Eltel's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 interim report planned to be published on 10 February 2017. Depending on the time of conclusion of the audit, the publication of the interim report may be postponed. In such event this will be communicated separately in advance.

