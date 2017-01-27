Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2017) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon E. Miller to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Miller has held several senior management positions with the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and was the Environmental Commissioner of Ontario from 2000 to 2015.

"Gordon's appointment to the Board of Directors continues SusGlobal Energy's strategy of expanding the strength and depth of its board through the appointment of accomplished industry veterans," commented Gerald Hamaliuk, Chief Executive Officer of SusGlobal Energy. "We believe his strong scientific and technical experience will be extremely valuable as SusGlobal Energy continues to grow.

Miller graduated with honors from the University of Guelph with a B.Sc. in Biology and a M.Sc. in Plant Ecology. He has been recognized for his many publications as well as his many scientific and technical presentations.

Miller was also a Professor at Sir Sandford Fleming College, Frost Campus, Lindsay, Ontario from 1986-1989 where SusGlobal Energy in partnership with the College recently was awarded an application under the AWT Program for academic research.

Following this appointment, SusGlobal Energy's Board of Directors is made up of four directors. Mr. Miller is an independent director.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp. is a renewable energy company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal Energy into a significant sustainable waste to energy provider. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Gerald Hamaliuk, Chief Executive Officer

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512- SESG (7374)

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or each company's future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.