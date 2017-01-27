sprite-preloader
Freitag, 27.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,90 Euro		-0,51
-0,78 %
WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRBUS GROUP SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,71
64,74
09:03
64,70
64,74
09:03
27.01.2017 | 08:21
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SAS Finances six Additional Airbus A320neo Aircraft Through Sale and Leaseback

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SAS has secured financing of an additional six Airbus A320neo through the signing of a Sale and leaseback agreement with CDB Aviation Lease Finance. The aircraft will be delivered between 2017 and 2018. The agreement means that SAS, at the time of delivery for the respective aircraft, will sell the aircraft to CDB Aviation Lease Finance and then leases it back during a long term lease period.

Through this agreement, SAS has until now agreed on financing of 18 Airbus A320neo of the order of 30 aircraft.

SAS Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Scandinavian Airlines,
Media Hotline
+46-8-797-2944

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sas/r/sas-finances-six-additional-airbus-a320neo-aircraft-through-sale-and-leaseback,c2174949

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/290/2174949/619897.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire