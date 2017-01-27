STOCKHOLM, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SAS has secured financing of an additional six Airbus A320neo through the signing of a Sale and leaseback agreement with CDB Aviation Lease Finance. The aircraft will be delivered between 2017 and 2018. The agreement means that SAS, at the time of delivery for the respective aircraft, will sell the aircraft to CDB Aviation Lease Finance and then leases it back during a long term lease period.

Through this agreement, SAS has until now agreed on financing of 18 Airbus A320neo of the order of 30 aircraft.

SAS Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Scandinavian Airlines,

Media Hotline

+46-8-797-2944



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sas/r/sas-finances-six-additional-airbus-a320neo-aircraft-through-sale-and-leaseback,c2174949

The following files are available for download: