Endomines Ore Reserve and Resource Estimate Update

Endomines is making a public announcement of its updated ore reserves and mineral resources estimates. The estimates have been prepared according to the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (Joint Ore Reserve Committee - JORC-code). The updates have been prepared by various authors (Endomines - in house and others). The update represents the production situation as of December 31st 2016.

The results are as follows:

[The table of Gold ore reserves and Mineral Resources is only disclosed in the pdf-version as well as the company website]

In the Pampalo underground mine almost all the ore reserve and resource mined in 2016 has been replaced by new ore reserves and resources. The data included results from the underground drilling campaign completed in 2016. Totally some 21000 meters were drilled during 2016.

A new resource estimate has been prepared for Pampalo NW and Pampalonlammit. Although the resource estimates are relatively modest, it proves that it is still possible to find new resources near Pampalo.

Hosko and Muurinsuo were removed from ore reserves because the deposits are likely uneconomic with the current gold price. Hosko and Muurinsuo remain as mineral resources.

"Pampalo total reserves and additional resources have remained almost on the same level as a year before as new resources have been discovered and resources have been converted to reserves from the Pampalo deep extension area. During the past years we have all the time been able to convert Pampalo deep resources to reserves and discover also new resources from Pampalo Deeps. This exploration history supports our view that the exploration potential of Pampalo deep extension is high and continues", comments Markus Ekberg, CEO of Endomines AB.

"We can certainly be satisfied that new resources Pampalo NW and Pampalonlammit - although modest at this stage - have been discovered and developed during the year 2016. This certainly confirms possibilities for new discoveries on the mining lease area", continues Markus Ekberg.

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person. Endomines applies Fennoscandian Review Board -standards for public disclosure of mineral resource and reserves. Jani Rautio is a full time employee of Endomines.

About Endomines

Endomines is a gold concentrate producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Eastern Finland along the 40 kilometer long Karelian Gold Line. Through various regulatory approvals, Endomines controls the exploration rights to this entire area. Endomines vision is to participate in the future structural transformation and consolidation of the Nordic mining industry. The Company may therefore be involved in acquisitions of interesting deposits or companies, should such opportunities arise.

The shares trade on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENDO) and Nasdaq Helsinki (ENDOM).

