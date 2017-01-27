Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded site supervision services assignment for the connection of Innsbruck Railway Station into the Brenner Base Tunnel

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 27 January 2017 10:00 (EET)

ÖBB Infrastruktur AG has awarded Pöyry an assignment for site supervision services for the connection of Innsbruck Railway Station into the Brenner Base Tunnel.

The Brenner Base Tunnel (BBT) is a straight, flat railway tunnel between Austria and Italy. It runs from Innsbruck to Fortezza (55 km). This tunnel is the key infrastructure of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) corridor connecting Scandinavia with the Mediterranean region.

The tunnel will be operated in left hand traffic mode in the future (the mode used in Italy). The change from left hand to right hand traffic in Austria requires complex construction works to connect the railway station at Innsbruck with the tunnel system. Pöyry site supervision services are due to start in January 2017 and scheduled for completion after 2.5 years.

"This project further strengthens Pöyry's position in Austria as one of the leading engineering companies delivering high quality site supervision services", says Thomas Kriesch, Pöyry's President of Regional Operations in Austria.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised in the Regional Operations order stock in Q1/2017.

Did You Know? Pöyry has experience in transportation projects in over 50 countries worldwide, including the Gotthard Tunnel - the world's longest railway tunnel.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services, underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).

