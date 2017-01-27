TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced that Philip McHugh has been named senior executive vice president, and president of Merchant Solutions, effective May 1. He will report directly to Pam Joseph, president and chief operating officer of the company.

"We are thrilled to have a visionary such as Philip join our executive leadership team at TSYS," said Joseph. "His global experience, his work across the full spectrum of payments, and especially his extensive knowledge of the acquiring industry, will be tremendous assets as we continue the growth of our merchant business."

McHugh comes to TSYS with more than 20 years of experience in international banking and payments. Most recently he has been serving as chief executive officer of Barclaycard Business Solutions. He has spent more than 10 years with the company, having also held the position of chief financial officer for Barclaycard. Prior to Barclays, Philip spent ten years with Citigroup covering Latin America including management roles with their credit card division in Brazil.

"Anyone who has worked in payments knows TSYS as a true leader in the space with a reputation of always focusing on their customers. They have great people, a great culture and exciting plans to grow," said McHugh. "I feel very privileged to join Pam and the rest of the TSYS team in continuing to build an amazing business."

McHugh earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and his Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.

