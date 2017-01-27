Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from February 2, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Instrument Inflation linked bond RGKO 3113 --------------------------------------------------- Reimbursement date December 1, 2027 --------------------------------------------------- Last trading day November 29, 2027 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code SE0009548704 --------------------------------------------------- Board lot SEK 5 000 --------------------------------------------------- Short name RGKO 3113 RTL --------------------------------------------------- Trading code RGKO_3113_RTL ---------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.