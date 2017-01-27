Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 31, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Instrument Inflation linked bond RKGB 3113 --------------------------------------------------- Reimbursement date December 1, 2027 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code SE0009548704 --------------------------------------------------- Short name RGKB 3113 --------------------------------------------------- Trading code RGKB_3113 ---------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.