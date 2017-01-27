Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2017) - Petrichor Energy Inc. (FSE: YQN) (TSXV: PTP) (the Company or PTP) announces further to its News Release December 30, 2016 that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an extension for the Company to close the final tranche of its non-brokered financing to February 17, 2017.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Joe DeVries"

Joe DeVries, Chief Executive Officer

Contact for further information: (604) 336-8615

