BioDerm Announces New Partnership with CellMark Medical, a Division of CellMark AB

LARGO, Florida, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today BioDerm®, Inc. announced the launch of their new partnership with CellMark Medical to bring the next generation of urinary management, securement and skin protection devices into select Asian markets. BioDerm, Inc. is the manufacturer of the Men's Liberty' and Safe n'Dry® Male Urinary Devices, the next generation hydrocolloid-based external catheters that reduce the risk of developing urinary tract infections commonly associated with indwelling catheters1 and provide a safe, skin-friendly seal for 24 hours or more. Because of their occlusive seal and noninvasive design, they reduce the risk of catheter associated urinary tract infections, or CAUTIs, and skin macerations and injuries associated with the use of adult diapers or condom catheters when used for incontinence2. In addition, BioDerm's CathGrip® line of medical device securement products can reduce the instances of Medical Device-Related Hospital Acquired Pressure Ulcers (HAPUs).

"We are excited to be working with CellMark Medical to improve the quality of care that Asian patients receive in hospitals today. We look forward to explosive growth in highly populous markets that have increasing standards of care and wealth," says BioDerm's President, Gaet Tyranski.

"CellMark Medical was formed to cost effectively bring innovative medical devices and pharmaceutical products to the world to improve quality of life. We are pleased to partner with BioDerm to bring their unique and effective products to select Asian markets, using our proprietary trade platform, where we have an established network of distributors with broad access to end users," says CellMark Medical's President, Niclas Mottus Olsson.

Headquartered in Largo, Florida, BioDerm is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection. The company challenges accepted inferior standards of care by creating products that reduce infection rates, reduce pressure injuries, add comfort and reliability, and vastly improve quality of life. Our products are sold world-wide and our brands include Men's Liberty', Safe n'Dry®, CathGrip®, BioPlus+' and FreeDerm'. You can find more info here: http://www.bioderminc.com

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, CellMark Medical leverages an expert global trading infrastructure, with a network across 120 markets, to simplify the exporting process and minimize associated risks, allowing MedTech manufacturers transparent control of their international sales operations. CellMark Medical sources qualified, trusted and well-established distribution partners in chosen markets. CellMark offers producers and end-users all manner of sales and marketing services, timely, accurate market information, risk management, order tracking, invoicing and trade documentation, all of which contribute to world-class medical device supply chain service operations. CellMark Medical manages marketing literature and packaging design, development and implementation in local markets. CellMark Medical coordinates the regulatory approval process in the local market, ensuring the necessary documents are comprehensively vetted and delivered to the correct authorities in a timely manner, leveraging an in-depth network of experts to quickly overcome any local obstacles. CellMark provides Trademark registration services and applies for and holds product registrations locally, on behalf of the product owner. The licenses can be transferred back at any time to ensure the manufacturer has full control of the future of their business. More information can be found here: http://www.cellmark.com/divisions-business-units/medical/



