In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Mytilineos Holdings 4,5% vor Hellenic Petroleum 2,03%, OTE 1,82%, Folli Follie 1,39%, Titan Cement 1,31%, Coca-Cola HBC 1,25%, Motor Oil 0,15%, Hellenic Exchanges -0,41%, Jumbo SA -1,91% und Alpha Bank -11,86%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Coca-Cola HBC 9,33% vor Hellenic Petroleum 8,63% , Mytilineos Holdings 6,21% , Titan Cement 3,17% , OTE 2,99% , Hellenic Exchanges 2,78% , Motor Oil 0,15% , Folli Follie -0,71% , Jumbo SA -4,7% und Alpha Bank -60,9% . Year-to-date lag per letztem Schlusskurs Coca-Cola HBC 6,22% (Vorjahr: -0,63 Prozent) im Plus. Dahinter Mytilineos...

