In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Samsung Electronics 8,38% vor Infineon 4,1%, SLM Solutions 3,99%, IBM 3,96%, Cisco 2,92%, Intel 2,82%, Dialog Semiconductor 2,32%, Aixtron 1,94%, AMS 1,36%, Stratasys -1,38% und 3D Systems -3,28%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: AMS 17,37% vor 3D Systems 16,51% , Samsung Electronics 14,68% , Stratasys 10,09% , SLM Solutions 9,91% , Aixtron 8,17% , Dialog Semiconductor 6,21% , IBM 6,08% , Infineon 3,04% , Intel 2,45% und Cisco 0,98% . Weitere Highlights: Cisco ist nun 6 Tage im Plus (3,34% Zuwachs von 29,98 auf 30,98), ebenso Samsung Electronics 4 Tage im Plus (8,88%...

