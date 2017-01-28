sprite-preloader
Samstag, 28.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,91 Euro		+0,61
+1,21 %
WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,62
50,82
13:01
50,42
50,72
27.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IBIDEN CO LTD
IBIDEN CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IBIDEN CO LTD13,45-0,25 %
QUALCOMM INC50,91+1,21 %
SEMTECH CORPORATION31,071-1,55 %