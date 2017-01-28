In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Semtech Corporation 4,66% vor Ibiden Co.Ltd 3,56%, Shinko Electric Industries 3,05%, Intel 2,82%, Compeq Manufacturing 2,15%, Apple 1,63%, TTM Technologies, Inc. 1,37%, AT&S 0,43%, Unimicron Technology Corp 0,41% und Qualcomm Incorporated -13,74%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Shinko Electric Industries 11,25% vor Compeq Manufacturing 9,18% , Ibiden Co.Ltd 5,23% , Apple 4% , Semtech Corporation 3,69% , TTM Technologies, Inc. 3,51% , AT&S 2,49% , Intel 2,45% , Unimicron Technology Corp -0,4% und Qualcomm Incorporated -19,35% . Weitere Highlights: Apple ist nun 3 Tage im Plus (1,65%...

