NOKIA: Nokia and Orange Group collaborate to shape the future of 5G services

Press Release

Joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications to enable new services for consumer and vertical markets

Companies will leverage ultra-low latency, highly reliable 5G communications using ultra-broadband, cloud RAN, massive MIMO, network slicing, energy efficiency and IoT applications

Joint, open innovation platforms to be established in France tapping local Nokia and Orange R&D expertise

30 January, 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and the Orange Group are to collaborate on the development of services that will allow industries and consumers to take advantage of the unprecedented efficiencies and business models made possible by 5G.

5G promises to deliver dramatic improvements in peak data speeds, network latency and agility, as well as the ability to enable new capabilities such as network slicing. This will allow operators to support a growing number of customers and potentially billions of connected IoT devices with consistent quality of service, laying the foundation for smarter cities, connected vehicles, smart factories and offices, remote healthcare and many other connected industries.

Under a new collaboration agreement, Nokia and Orange will drive the definition and development of these new services, with a focus on making the transition from 4G to 5G network connectivity in the most efficient way in terms of power, operations, and cost effectiveness, and with the highest level of quality and reliability. Furthermore, the companies will build on existing joint innovation programs, as well as work with other partners, to develop, trial and introduce solutions that will make 5G a commercial reality and drive the digital transformation of vertical industries.

Nokia and Orange will leverage the Nokia Flexi Base Station and 5G-ready AirScale radio access portfolio, the AirFrame data center platform, telco cloud and cybersecurity technologies to create applications making use of 5G's ultra-low latency and ultra-high reliability. This work will also include the application of:

Ultra-broadband leveraging new frequency bands

Cloud RAN and massive MIMO

IoT

End-to-end network slicing techniques

Energy efficiency techniques

Nokia and Orange will leverage the existing research collaboration between Orange Labs and Nokia Bell Labs and establish joint innovation platforms at the Nokia Paris Saclay premises on the outskirts of the French capital, and at the Nokia campus in Lannion, in Western France, in collaboration with two Orange's research and innovation sites, Orange Gardens in Chatillon and Orange Labs in Lannion. The companies will open up the laboratories to work with their respective innovation partners, including local enterprises, vertical application providers and local start-ups, to accelerate the ecosystem that will be created around 5G.

Alain Maloberti, Senior Vice President, Orange Labs Networks at Orange said: "In line with the Orange Essentials 2020 strategy, Orange places innovation at the heart of its drive to deliver an unmatched customer experience. Working with Nokia, we are preparing the evolution of our networks from 4G to 5G, with multiple services on a single infrastructure to deliver a quality tailored for each service requirement. Our new services will enhance people's lives and accelerate the digitization of vertical industries."

Marc Rouanne, chief innovation and operating officer at Nokia, said: "With our breadth of Radio, IP and Optics technologies, and the expertise of Bell Labs, Nokia is proud to be assisting Orange in the introduction of 5G and the application of the Future X Network (https://www.bell-labs.com/our-research/future-x-book/) paradigm. Through this collaboration, we will test 5G applications for different industry segments and measure the benefits of extremely short latency and very high speeds. We are also delighted to be applying our world-class R&D expertise in Paris and Lannion in this project."

Did you know

Nokia has defined a path to 5G, which it announced in September 2016, that allows leading operators to take advantage of major increases in speed and capacity where and when they need it using 4.5G, 4.5G Pro and 4.9G technologies (http://company.nokia.com/en/news/press-releases/2016/09/01/nokia-announces-airscale-powered-45g-pro-and-49g-to-establish-smooth-path-for-operators-to-5g).

Resources:

Infographic: 5 Keys to 5G (http://cgiinteractive.com/portfolio/nokia-5g/)

White Paper: 5G Radio Access White Paper (https://fr.scribd.com/document/258488329/Nokia-5g-Radio-Access-White-Paper)

White Paper: 5G Network Slicing (https://pages.nokia.com/GC200339.html)

Web Page: 5G - Creating a new era of communication (https://networks.nokia.com/innovation/5g)

Web Page: Nokia AirScale Radio Access (http://networks.nokia.com/portfolio/products/airscale-radio-access)

Web Page: Nokia AirFrame Data Center Solution (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/airframe-data-center-solution)

Web Page: Internet of Things (https://networks.nokia.com/innovation/iot)

Press Release: Nokia launches transformation services that will set the pace for operators on their path to 5G (http://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2016/09/06/nokia-launches-transformation-services-that-will-set-the-pace-for-operators-on-their-path-to-5g)

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

