Customers' Backlash Could Impact Uber
In the latest round of Uber IPO News, Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick pledged $3.0 million to help its drivers impacted by Trump Immigration order after facing public backlash over Uber's decision to continue running its services despite a taxi strike at Kennedy International Airport.
Travis Kalanick posted on his Facebook page that Uber would create a $3.0 million legal defense fund to help drivers affected by the Trump Immigration order. The fund is created to help drivers with immigration and translation.
