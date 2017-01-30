Customers' Backlash Could Impact UberIn the latest round of Uber IPO News, Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick pledged $3.0 million to help its drivers impacted by Trump Immigration order after facing public backlash over Uber's decision to continue running its services despite a taxi strike at Kennedy International Airport.Travis Kalanick posted on his Facebook page that Uber would create a $3.0 million legal defense fund to help drivers affected by the Trump Immigration order. The fund is created to help drivers with immigration and translation.

