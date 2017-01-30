Jacob Vittrup has decided to resign as CFO of RTX A/S to take on a position as CEO in another Danish company. Jacob will leave RTX by the end of April 2017.



RTX wishes to thank Jacob for his contribution during the 6½ years he has been part of the Group, and we wish Jacob good luck in his new job.



RTX will now start a search for a replacement.



Best regards,



RTX A/S



Peter Røpke



CEO