Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2017) - Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista" or the "Company") announces that effective January 26, 2017 the board of directors of Norvista granted a total 1,000,000 stock options to certain officers and directors pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.17 per common share and expire on January 26, 2022.

About Norvista

Norvista is a resource based merchant bank which along with Norvista Capital 1 Limited Partnership (the "LP") have investments in a number of base and precious metal projects in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The Company began operations and was listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in June of 2014. The LP was formed and initially funded in early 2016. Norvista has capitalized on the significant asset value contraction that occurred over the last several years in the resource industry to acquire a balanced portfolio of actively managed investee companies with either highly prospective or advanced stage exploration projects as well as pre-development projects. The Company takes a proactive role with its investee companies and in the majority of cases assumes management or advisory roles and/or seats on the boards of directors of these companies. Management is of the view that current market conditions allow the Company to significantly mitigate political and country risk by pursuing investments in some of the world's top ranked mining jurisdictions. Norvista and the LP continue to review investment opportunities in order to add core positions to their portfolios while continuing to financially support existing investee companies.

For further information about Norvista:

Norvista Capital Corporation

141 Adelaide St. W., Suite 1660

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

Tel: (416) 504-4171

Don Christie, President and CEO

dchristie@norvistacapital.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.