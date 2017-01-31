Yara International ASA: New Yara Fertilizer Industry Handbook published

Oslo, 31 January 2017: Yara has today released an updated version of its Fertilizer Industry Handbook containing information about the fertilizer market and industry.



The Yara Fertilizer Industry Handbook is a tool for analysts, investors, journalists and others who would like to understand the fertilizer industry and in particular the parts most relevant for Yara.



The Fertilizer Industry Handbook January 2017 can be downloaded here:

http://www.yara.com/investor_relations/reports_presentations/index.aspx (http://www.yara.com/investor_relations/reports_presentations/index.aspx)





Contact



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Telephone (+47) 24 15 72 95

Cellular (+47) 48 07 53 56

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com (mailto:thor.giaver@yara.com)





About Yara



Yara's knowledge, products and solutions grow farmers', distributors' and industrial customers' businesses profitably and responsibly, while protecting the earth's resources, food and environment.



Our fertilizers, crop nutrition programs and technologies increase yields, improve product quality and reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices. Our industrial and environmental solutions improve air quality by reducing emissions from industry and transportation, and serve as key ingredients in the production of a wide range of goods. We foster a culture that promotes the safety of our employees, contractors and societies.



Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, today Yara has a worldwide presence with more than 16,000 employees and sales to more than 150 countries.

www.yara.com (http://www.yara.com/)



