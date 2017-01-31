Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Holding slightly exceeds expectations

· Sales in 2016 higher than anticipated

· Management board expects adjusted EBIT of approximately € 29 million

· EBIT margin at a five-year high



Hamburg, 31 January 2017. Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announced today that, based on preliminary figures, results for the last fiscal year (1.1. to 31.12.2016) were slightly higher than expected. Thorsten Hermelink, the chief executive officer of the Group, was satisfied with the business performance: "For 2016, we had expected only that sales would remain stable compared to the previous year, as some structural changes in the supplier portfolio had initially put pressure on sales development. However, thanks to the booming holiday business, we were able to compensate fast and well for these effects." Hermelink added, "With regard to the adjusted operating result (EBIT), we assume that we will reach the upper end of our expected range. We have not only slightly surpassed our financial targets, but have also made progress strategically: We achieved our goals for the digitalisation of the Hawesko Group in 2016 and prepared sustainable growth initiatives, including the acquisition of an online marketplace and the expansion of our fine wine business. Thus we've created good conditions to grow more strongly in 2017. Although the growth initiatives will require investment initially, we expect EBIT in 2017 to improve compared to the adjusted EBIT in 2016."



Consolidated sales in 2016 rose slightly from € 476.8 million in the previous year to € 480.9 million, corresponding to an increase of 0.9%. Excluding the online marketplace WirWinzer (wirwinzer.de), which was consolidated as of 1 October 2016, consolidated sales rose by 0.5%, and were thus slightly higher than the expectations of the management board. According to preliminary calculations, the result from operations (EBIT) of the Hawesko Group on an adjusted basis will be in the range of € 29 million (previous year, adjusted: € 26.9 million). In this regard as well, the upper end of the management board's target range was reached. In both years, the figure is adjusted for non-recurring amounts resulting from personnel-related matters; unadjusted reported group EBIT for 2016 is expected to be on the order of € 30 million (previous year: € 20.1 million). An adjusted EBIT margin of 6% is expected - the highest figure since 2011.



# # #



Hawesko Holding AG is a leading supplier of premium wines and champagnes. In fiscal year 2015, the Group achieved sales of € 477 million and employed 933 persons in the company's three sales channels: specialty retail (Jacques' Wein-Depot), wholesale operations/distribution (Wein Wolf and CWD Champagner- und Wein-Distributionsgesellschaft) and distance selling (especially Hawesko.de and Vinos.de). The shares of Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg as well as in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The complete 2016 annual report and accounts will be presented at the annual press conference on 20 April 2017.



