New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii

Tobii announced by press release on December 29 that the rights issue, for which the subscription period ended December 22, 2016, was fully subscribed and 8,814,003 new shares were issued. These shares were introduced in the Euroclear Sweden's share register in January 2017. Today, the last trading day of the month, the total number of shares and votes in Tobii amounts to 96,954,036. Following the rights issue, the share capital increased by approximately 63,962.63 SEK and amounts to 703,588.87 SEK.

This information is information that Tobii is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on January 31, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Contact:

Sara Hyléen, Corporate Communications Director of Tobii,

Phone: +46 709 16 16 41,

E-mail: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

