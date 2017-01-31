New Number of Shares and Votes in Serneke

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the exchange of convertibles in Serneke Group AB ("Serneke"), the number of shares increased by 62,500 Series B shares and the number of votes by 6,250 during January 2017.

As per 31 January 2017, the total number of shares in Serneke amounts to 22,777,352, of which 5,360,000 are Series A shares and 17,417,352 are Series B shares. The total number of votes in Serneke amounts to 7,101,735.2. Following the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK2,277,735.20.

For additional information, please contact:

Anders Antonsson,

Investor Relations

Tel: +46-709-994-970

E-mail: anders.antonsson@serneke.se



Tomas Järund,

Communications Director

Tel: +46-704-455-087

E-mail: tomas.jarund@serneke.se

This information is such that Serneke is required to publish under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted under the auspices of the above contact persons for publication on 31 January 2017, at 8:00 a.m (CET).



Serneke is a rapidly growing corporate group active in construction, civil engineering, projectdevelopment and property management. The Group was founded in 2002 and today has annual income of more than SEK 3 billion and more than 800 employees. Through novel thinking, the Company drives development and create more effective and more innovative solutions for responsible construction. The Company builds and develops housing, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, public buildings, roads and civil engineering projects, and other infrastructure. The Company's customers are public and commercial clients and operations are focused on the three metropolitan regions in Sweden, Gothenburg (Region West), Stockholm (Region East) and Malmö (Region South). Serneke's headquarters are located in Gothenburg and the Company also has offices in Stockholm, Malmö, Helsingborg, Borås, Halmstad, Strömstad, Trollhättan, Varberg and Alingsås. The Company's Series B shares (SRNKE) have been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange since November 2016.

Further information about Serneke is available atwww.serneke.group

