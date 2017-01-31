Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Viking Supply Ships AB

SKÄRHAMN, Sweden, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Viking Supply Ships AB ("Viking Supply Ships") has as previously announced carried out new issues of class A shares and class B shares as part of a financial restructuring which has now been completed. The new issues of shares have resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in Viking Supply Ships during January 2017 as follows:

As of 30 December 2016, there were in total 205,533,072 shares in Viking Supply Ships, of which 11,634,946 class A shares, corresponding to 116,349,460 votes, and 193,898,126 class B shares, corresponding to 193,898,126 votes, 310,247,586 votes in total.

During January 2017 the number of shares has increased by 204,059,888, of which 9,049,402 class A shares and 195,010,486 class B shares, through the issuances of new shares. The number of votes has increased by 285,504,506. As of 31 January 2017, there are in total 409,592,960 shares in Viking Supply Ships, of which 20,684,348 class A shares, corresponding to 206,843,480 votes, and 388,908,612 class B shares, corresponding to 388,908,612 votes, 595,752,092 votes in total.

Viking Supply Ships AB is the parent company of a Swedish shipping group with its main office in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Group conducts its business in four segments: Anchor Handling Tug Supply ships (AHTS), Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), Services and Ship Management. The business is focused within offshore and ice-breaking primarily in Arctic and subarctic areas. The Group has approximately 500 employees and its revenue for 2015 amounted to MSEK 1,114. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap segment. www.vikingsupply.com.

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 a.m. CET on 31 January 2017.

