SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry, has announced that Swiss-based investment firm Vontobel Asset Management has selected SimCorp Coric to automate its Client Communications and Fund Reporting processes.



Vontobel will deploy SimCorp Coric as a hosted solution via Microsoft Azure and the agreement, signed at the end of December 2016, will see the Coric solution replace in-house manual processes as well as an existing incumbent third-party solution.



Stuart Keeler, Managing Director of SimCorp Coric, said: "Vontobel's selection of SimCorp Coric as a long-term business partner demonstrates the firm's recognition of technology as a key business driver. The flexibility the platform delivers in terms of functionality and the ability to handle Client Identifying Data (CID) will help Vontobel expand into new territories to realize its growth ambitions. We look forward to working with them on this exciting initiative."



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communications, +45 3544 6474



About SimCorp Coric SimCorp Coric is a best-in-class enterprise client communications and reporting solution for private wealth and institutional asset management firms to automate their end-to-end reporting processes and enhance client service. The solution integrates with virtually any investment management solution, drawing data from any source into a consistent and transparent form across all client communications. SimCorp Coric is fully owned by SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated investment management solutions for the global financial services industry, listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen. For more information, please visit www.simcorpcoric.com.



About Vontobel Asset Management Since it was established in 1988, Vontobel Asset Management has pursued a multi-boutique approach with a focused offering in the areas of Equities, Fixed Income, Multi Asset Class and Alternatives as well as Quantitative Investments. Its goal is to create value - or 'alpha' - for clients. Vontobel Asset Management has more than 300 employees, including almost 100 investment specialists, in over a dozen locations around the globe. Its assets under management totalled around CHF 86 billion as of 30 June 2016. www.vontobel.ch/am. Vontobel Asset Management is one of Vontobel's three divisions - together with Private Banking and Investment Banking - whose mission is to protect and build the wealth clients have entrusted to them over the long term. In doing so, Vontobel is committed to Swiss quality and performance standards. With their good name, the owner families have stood by these principles for generations. The registered shares of Vontobel Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Vontobel families and the Vontobel Foundation hold the majority of shares and votes in the company.