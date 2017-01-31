sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
lynx
WKN: 909635 ISIN: NO0003089005 Ticker-Symbol: FOH 
31.01.2017 | 09:21
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fred. Olsen Energy ASA - Contract Extension for Blackford Dolphin

OSLO, Norway, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dolphin Drilling Ltd, a subsidiary of Fred. Olsen Energy ASA, has agreed an extension of its current contract with Chevron North Sea Ltd for the semi-submersible Blackford Dolphin. The extension covers ongoing operations with Chevron beyond early February on a programme in order to complete the current well in progress which is expected to conclude around late February 2017. The estimated contract value for the extension period is approximately USD 2.6 million.

CONTACT:

Hjalmar Krogseth Moe,
Chief Financial Officer,
E-mail: hkm@fredolsen-energy.no
Phone: +47-22-34-12-49

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com


© 2017 PR Newswire